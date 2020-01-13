WATCH: Clemson, LSU Tigers play 'Name the 90's'

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

ESPN showcased just how young today's players are with a game called 'Name the 90's' and their 90's trivia could use some work: They may be playing for a national championship, but can some of these @ClemsonFB and @LSUfootball players identify Britney Spears?



SPOILER: No they can't. pic.twitter.com/GBhMtMgdpY — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2020