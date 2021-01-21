|
WATCH: Clemson Football's Top 5 plays of 2020 season
|2021 Jan 21, Thu 11:54- -
Check out the top five Clemson football plays of the 2020 season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: The Clemson Tigers finished off another fantastic season full of brilliant plays made by some college football's best talent. From E.J. Williams' sensational one-handed grab, to Travis Etienne becoming the king of ACC running backs, Clemson had several memorable moments.
