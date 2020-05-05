WATCH: Clemson Football's Top 5 plays of 2019

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out Clemson Football's Top 5 plays of 2019, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson Football: The Tigers proved to be one of college football's elite teams yet again. Their stellar plays in all facets of the game landed them another appearance in the CFP National Championship Game.