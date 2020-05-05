WATCH: Clemson Football's Top 5 plays of 2019
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, May 5, 2020 2:20 PM

Check out Clemson Football's Top 5 plays of 2019, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson Football: The Tigers proved to be one of college football's elite teams yet again. Their stellar plays in all facets of the game landed them another appearance in the CFP National Championship Game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
5-star RB commits to Clemson
5-star RB commits to Clemson
Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson
Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson
No. 1-rated all-purpose back sets commitment date
No. 1-rated all-purpose back sets commitment date
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week