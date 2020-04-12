WATCH: Clemson Football releases Happy Easter video

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson Football Twitter account posted a video of players and coaches enjoying the Easter weekend, including making eggs with their families. The Venables daughters showed off an elaborate Easter display with eggs representing their family including their brothers on the team, the Clemson Power Rangers, and more during the video. Great job girls, as it was very impressive!

FYI: Everyone at TigerNet would like to wish everyone a Happy Easter!

Check out the Easter video below: