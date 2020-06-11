WATCH: Clemson Basketball's Top 5 plays of the 2019-2020 season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of the Clemson basketballs' top five plays last season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network: Video Description: The Clemson Tigers made some of the biggest plays of the ACC's season during the 2019-20 campaign. Al-Amir Dawes' buzzer-beater versus Florida State and Clyde Trapp's game-winning shot to close 'Cuse will certainly live on.