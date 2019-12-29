WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:39 AM
Ryan Osentoski - USA Today Sports (Photo: Rickosentoski / USATODAY)
Ryan Osentoski - USA Today Sports (Photo: Rickosentoski / USATODAY)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke with the media following his team's loss against Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

Day was upset about some of the calls that he thought went against his team in the matchup.

"Certainly there were a lot of plays in that game that didn't go our way and very hard to swallow right now," Day said sadly.

Day believes that his team didn't get a fair share of the calls.

"I am really going to have to look at the film and what really happened on some of those plays because in a game like this when the margin of error is so tiny, one play can alter the game and it didn't seem like we got any of those plays."

Ohio State is still winless all-time against Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 32) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
ctigers_fan
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
TigerLinks
spacer I think calls always work themselves out
TigerCC®
spacer Re: I think calls always work themselves out
CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
littledenny37
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
tgemas
spacer Reminder to all OSU fans about this call
ApexTiger91®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
BMiller33
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
TigerBill82®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
littledenny37
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
dmousa®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
dmousa®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
dmousa®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
dmousa®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
saddis56®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
CLEMANON
spacer In honor of the BIGGEST bucknut fan ever...
JKBtigerpaw
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
NarfleTheGarthok®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
NJDEV6
spacer Those dang refs overturning that 16 point lead...
MacsCheeseburger
spacer Efff That Fat Manbaby He's just bad***
morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
ComeonMan
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
miamibeachtiger
spacer Doooooshbaggg!***
WhoDatTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
wewillROCKyou
spacer A young coach not reacting well
OrangeCoast®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
CaptainOrange
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
Watcher®
spacer I was angry over all the missed holding calls
Cdixon11
spacer Blows a 16 point lead and whines about things he can't
CM Shack
spacer "I'm not crying about it, BUT.." Ryan Day
feraltyger
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Buckeyes coach Ryan Day 'angry' over calls against team
Paula Marshall
Read all 32 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week