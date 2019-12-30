WATCH: Bryan Bresee on No. 1 ranking, making off-field impact

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson signee and 2020 No. 1-rated prospect Bryan Bresee will play in the Army All-American Bowl on Saturday (2 p.m./NBC) after an outstanding high school career. His impact goes beyond the field at Damascus (Md.) and NBC goes behind the scenes with Bresee and the relationship he has forged with special needs students at his high school: