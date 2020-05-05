WATCH: Brian Dawkins gives inspiring word to teachers on surprise video call

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Former Clemson safety Brian Dawkins was the surprise guest on a video call for teachers in the Philadelphia-area recently. Dawkins earned his NFL Hall of Fame stripes in the City of Brotherly Love and was able to give back with his words of wisdom on the call. "It's important for us to give them the perspective that this will not last forever," Dawkins said he would stress to today's students during the pandemic. "Yes, it's painful in the moment but it will not last forever. No storm lasts forever." Watch more of the story below:

