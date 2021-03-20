WATCH: Brad Brownell reacts to NCAA loss to Rutgers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell spoke to the media following his team's 60-56 loss to Rutgers in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Head Coach Brad Brownell’s Postgame Quotes Opening statement: "Congratulations to Rutgers. That was NCAA Tournament basketball. Their kids played really hard, and I thought our guys did as well. Both teams were very physical and aggressive defensively. The defense was better than the offense for both teams. Rutgers had a couple of balls that seemed to fall their way, and, in a game like this, where there's some ebbs and flows, the easy baskets often make the difference. Give the Rutgers kids credit. They got a couple more easy baskets than we did, and I thought that was the difference." On his takeaways from the game:

"Young players having the opportunity to play in games like this is always great. It wasn't your typical NCAA Tournament atmosphere, with all of the usual pomp and circumstance, but it was a big stage and was big-time basketball. You could feel how competitive it was. It should serve as motivation not only to play in games like this but to play well in them and advance. We're very grateful for our three senior players, who have had outstanding careers."

On Clyde Trapp's performance:

"I thought Clyde was going to play well. He's practiced very well lately. He felt great all week. Going into the game, I thought he had a lot of confidence. He played very well tonight. He played with a lot of swagger, aggressiveness and assertiveness and made some big shots to keep us in the game. When we got down, our seniors wouldn't let us cave in, and Clyde was a big part of that."