WATCH: Booth's interception ranked in Top 5 ACC Defensive Plays of Week
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 2, Wed 15:38

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth's impressive interception against Pittsburgh was ranked the No. 2 ACC Defensive Play of the Week.

For the season, he has 24 total tackles with two interceptions, a sack, and four pass breakups.

Check out the Top 5 plays, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: ACC Football had everything that football fans crave in week 12 and some of the defensive plays outshined some of the plays on offense. We saw Jordan Domineck dominate a play from start to finish, Andrew Booth Jr. amazed Clemson fans with another impressive pick, and Shaka Heyward scored on a pretty improbable play.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
SEC commish questions ACC call to alter schedule for Clemson, more teams
SEC commish questions ACC call to alter schedule for Clemson, more teams
Tigers remain undefeated with win over Mercer
Tigers remain undefeated with win over Mercer
WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State
WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week