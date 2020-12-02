WATCH: Booth's interception ranked in Top 5 ACC Defensive Plays of Week

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth's impressive interception against Pittsburgh was ranked the No. 2 ACC Defensive Play of the Week.

For the season, he has 24 total tackles with two interceptions, a sack, and four pass breakups.

Check out the Top 5 plays, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: ACC Football had everything that football fans crave in week 12 and some of the defensive plays outshined some of the plays on offense. We saw Jordan Domineck dominate a play from start to finish, Andrew Booth Jr. amazed Clemson fans with another impressive pick, and Shaka Heyward scored on a pretty improbable play.

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.defending 20+ yard throws



?? 13 targets

?? 2 catches allowed (0 TDs)

?? 2 INTspic.twitter.com/g9BmxJRjna — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 30, 2020