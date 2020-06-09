WATCH: ACC's Top 10 touchdowns since 2000

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of the top 10 touchdowns in the ACC since 2000, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network: Video Description: Touchdowns are a big moment in every game, whether a 1-yard run or a 95-yard pass, but that does not mean all touchdowns are created equal. Some are more amazing than others. Whether it be because they happen in the final minute of a game, or someone did something no one has seen before, it is the "wow" touchdowns that we all tend to remember as the years pass. So now we are looking back at the top 10 most amazing touchdowns of the past 20 years in the ACC.