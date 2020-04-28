WATCH: ACC releases 'Clemson Tigers West' video
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 28, 2020 7:04 PM

Check out the following video of different Clemson players that now adorn the silver and black of the Las Vegas Raiders, aka 'Clemson Tigers West,' courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers have become a football factory, putting out top-notch talent into the NFL year after year. And no team seems to be collecting former Clemson Tigers quite like the Las Vegas Raiders. Check out all of the Tigers who will be wearing the silver and black next season.

