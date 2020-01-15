WATCH: ACC Football's Way-too-early Top 5 for 2020

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of ACC Football's Way-too-early Top 5 for 2020, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: The 2019 football season has come to a close and now it is time to look ahead. The ACC will get stronger as many great players, coaches and programs will continue to grow. We turn the page and look ahead to who will be the ACC's top contenders for the 2020 campaign. Louisville, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and North Carolina will all be looking to knock Clemson off of their perch atop the ACC.