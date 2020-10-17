WATCH: 300-pound DT Nyles Pinckney celebrates hilariously after 'Big Boy' touchdown
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 17, 2020 1:28 PM
Pinckney has a rushing touchdown and a sack this season
Pinckney has a rushing touchdown and a sack this season

The fun is in the winning...and the big boy touchdowns.

The Clemson offense showed off their fridge package for the first time this season on Saturday featuring defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney and Bryan Bresee in the backfield.

300-pounder Pinckney scored from one yard out and celebrated his first rushing touchdown on his career. He also has a sack for the season showing his dual-threat nature.

Check out his touchdown and his celebration below:

Video clip of his celebration:

