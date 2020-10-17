WATCH: 300-pound DT Nyles Pinckney celebrates hilariously after 'Big Boy' touchdown

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The fun is in the winning...and the big boy touchdowns.

The Clemson offense showed off their fridge package for the first time this season on Saturday featuring defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney and Bryan Bresee in the backfield.

300-pounder Pinckney scored from one yard out and celebrated his first rushing touchdown on his career. He also has a sack for the season showing his dual-threat nature.

Check out his touchdown and his celebration below:

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!



Nyles would not be denied...



300-lb defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney with the rushing TD! Stay til the end for the celebration...



(Watch live on ABC) pic.twitter.com/Lx9lPoiu9x — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020

Video clip of his celebration:

Nyles Pinckney touchdown dance. pic.twitter.com/UvnXNJzULs — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 17, 2020