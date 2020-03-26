WATCH: 2020 Clemson Club Swimming hype video "The Fence"
Owen is hyped about swimming
Owen is hyped about swimming

Hype videos come in all different forms. They are sort of like donuts. I like most of them.

A Clemson student named Owen Withycombe has produced a 2020 Clemson club swimming hype video "The Fence" to give you an inside look at all things swimming.

The video shows the hard work and dedication that it demands of the sport by the competitors.

Good job by Owen as I suddenly have the urge to run through a fence for no reason.

Check out the intense hype video below:

The Fence. 2020 Clemson Club Swimming Hype Video from Owen Withycombe on Vimeo.

