|
WATCH: A.J. Terrell emotional after being selected by hometown Falcons
|Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:20 PM- -
Former Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell was selected No. 16 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Check out his reaction to learning that he was going to play for his hometown team:
Check out his reaction to learning that he was going to play for his hometown team:
The moment @ajterrell_8 became a Falcon. pic.twitter.com/Zx7GMcFHqm— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 24, 2020