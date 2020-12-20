Vegas odds on Clemson-Ohio State

Vegas odds have been released for the upcoming All-State Sugar Bowl featuring No. 2 Clemson against No. 3 Ohio State as the Tigers opened as 6.5 point favorites with an over/under of 65.5.

The Tigers will face off against the Buckeyes in a playoff game for the second straight season. The Sugar Bowl in New Orleans will be played on Friday, Jan. 1.

FPI makes Clemson a 50.3% favorite to win its semifinal over OSU.

The meeting will be the fifth between Clemson and Ohio State all-time, moving the Buckeyes past Alabama and LSU (four each) as Clemson’s most common bowl opponent.

Clemson is all-time 4-0 against the Buckeyes and this will make the Tigers' 16th consecutive year of making a bowl appearance.