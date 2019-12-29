Vegas odds for Clemson-LSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:28 AM
No. 3 Clemson and No. 1 LSU will face off in the National Championship game on January 13 in New Orleans.

Vegas has already released early odds for the contest as the SEC Tigers are a 3.5 point favorite against the defending National Champions. Several lines have moved to -5 for LSU after the opening odds were released.

The Opening total line was set at 71.

