|
Vegas odds for Clemson-LSU
|Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:28 AM- -
No. 3 Clemson and No. 1 LSU will face off in the National Championship game on January 13 in New Orleans.
Vegas has already released early odds for the contest as the SEC Tigers are a 3.5 point favorite against the defending National Champions. Several lines have moved to -5 for LSU after the opening odds were released. The Opening total line was set at 71.
Vegas has already released early odds for the contest as the SEC Tigers are a 3.5 point favorite against the defending National Champions. Several lines have moved to -5 for LSU after the opening odds were released.
The Opening total line was set at 71.