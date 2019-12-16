Update on Braden Galloway status, Clemson drug test results for Playoff

Sources have confirmed to TigerNet that sophomore tight end Braden Galloway has been reinstated by the NCAA and no Tigers failed the NCAA's random drug tests ahead of the Fiesta Bowl.

A year ago, Galloway was one of three Tigers to test positive for a small amount of the NCAA-banned drug Ostarine, a SARM tied to building muscle. Swinney said at the time that he was "without a doubt" that they didn't intentionally have the drug in their system.

An appeal was denied before the season for both Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella, whose eligibility was effectively ended by the ruling.

Galloway, known for his basketball skills early in high school, came on late as a prospect out of Seneca (S.C.) and committed to Clemson over an offer from NC State. He played in 12 games last season and hauled in five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.