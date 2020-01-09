Two Tigers make AP All-Bowl team

Clemson offensive tackles Jackson Carman and Tremayne Anchrum made the team after helping contain the highly-touted Ohio State defense to five tackles for loss in the 29-23 Tigers win.

Clemson faces two selections from LSU in quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who connected for four touchdown passes and 14 total catches for 227 yards. Burrow tied a bowl record with seven total TD passes and posted 394 passing yards with 29 completions in 39 attempts.

Clemson takes on LSU at 8 p.m. on Jan. 13 in New Orleans (ESPN).