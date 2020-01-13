Twitter reacts to first half of Clemson-LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The College Football National Championship game is halfway over as No. 1 LSU is currently up 28-17 over No. 3 Clemson. Twitter was abuzz talking about all the big-time plays during the first half of action.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Real WRU!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 14, 2020

Little ole CLEMSON.. It just means more ?? #LSUvsCLEM Them boys from that cow town built different — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 14, 2020

I'm trying my best to stay calm!!! ?? — Jonathan Meeks (@lucky_lefty5) January 14, 2020

This is the first time #LSU has trailed by two scores all season. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) January 14, 2020

LSU looking a lil overmatched. — Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) January 14, 2020

Trevor is going to wish he had a bunch of these passes back. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) January 14, 2020

Poor AJ Terrell had two pass breaks up early, is a really good CB. Now on the wrong end of two 50-plus yard Ja'Marr Chase catches. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 14, 2020

Last 2 times Clemson pinned inside 10 yard line:



4-play, 96-yard TD drive vs. LSU

4-play, 94-yard TD drive vs. Ohio State — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 14, 2020

The way Tee Higgins just ran over the defender on his way to the end zone... pic.twitter.com/IBBizNpZc6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2020

Joe Burrow running away from those Clemson defenders pic.twitter.com/UC1jB0Ndla — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 14, 2020

LSU O is super comfortable right now! Clemson going to now have to move on to plan number 2. Fake cramp is the start of it. Need to find some answers here. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 14, 2020

Tyler Davis for Clemson is down with an injury that looked, well, not authentic — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 14, 2020

But here is the biggest key to the game. Burrow has hit on everything, as we all expected. All six of Trevor Lawrence's incompletions are overthrows, which is a career high for him via @ESPNStatsInfo — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) January 14, 2020

Lord Jesus I’m praying for #8 for @ClemsonFB Please help him Lord. #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) January 14, 2020

Anybody got the number to the @ClemsonFB phones on the sidelines? I need to holla at the corners at halftime. I don’t like to see corners get beat period! #Truth #CoachPrime — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) January 14, 2020

LSU has fired off 24 plays this quarter. Looks like the Clemson D is gassed and just trying to make it to halftime. Big third down upcoming. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 14, 2020

They’re not calling it either way, but LSU O-Line is holding harder than Jack Dawson on a Titanic door in the Atlantic Ocean. — Will Palaszczuk (@WilliePStyle) January 14, 2020

I feel bad for Clemson right now. It’s just God’s Plan. This is Joe Burrow’s world. — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 14, 2020

No QB had 3 Pass TD in a GAME vs Clemson this season... Joe Burrow just did it in a half. @ESPNStatsInfo — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 14, 2020

Clemson DC Brent Venables is really good with adjustments.. let's see what he's got next. Joe Burrow's taken over. Burrow threw for 186 yards... in the second quarter alone, and also did a lot of damage with his legs too. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2020

Keys for Clemson in 2nd half:

- use the middle of the field with Etienne and Gallaway

- don't get in 2nd-and-10 so often

- Lock JaMarr Chase in a port-o-john

- somehow get 30 minutes of eligibility for Trayvon Mullen

- "momentum" — Hale Yes! (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 14, 2020

The one weapon Clemson has that LSU can't stop is Travis Etienne, who reminds me of a young LeSean McCoy. What a slashing burst. Only way Clemson wins now is by feeding Etienne, controlling the ball, keeping Burrow off the field. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 14, 2020