Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse was selected No. 100 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night. Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

Blessed is an understatement ???? — Tanner Muse (@tanner_muse) April 25, 2020

On Tanner Muse: `The goal for him Day 1 is to be a core special teams player.' . . . he will learn Mike and Will LB positions. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) April 25, 2020

Mike Mayock said he watched Tanner Muse while studying the Clemson players the Raiders in 2019 and saw him chase down a screen from behind and knew back then that he was a Raider. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) April 25, 2020

Congrats @tanner_muse !! Tough, Smart, & more heart than @Hallmark. Appreciate your leadership & work ethic. The @Raiders & @Cle_Missile are going love you!! — Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) April 25, 2020

"With 100th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Las Vegas @Raiders select, Tanner Muse."



Tanner Muse: pic.twitter.com/9ZAaGoldsE — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

Prospect with elite high end speed, Tanner Muse. pic.twitter.com/awBNXOuzxy — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) April 25, 2020

The #Raiders just picked *Clemson* LB/S Tanner Muse. I am shocked that Mayock selected a Clemson player. Shocked. — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 25, 2020

¡Reviviendo Clemson Oeste! ??



Con la selección 100, seleccionamos a LB Tanner Muse de @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/rkVTy0VL6n — Las Vegas Raiders (@RAIDERSesp) April 25, 2020

Ladies and gentleman I present Tanner Muse #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/WGlYC7HgTU — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) April 25, 2020

#Raiders get a versatile defender out of Clemson.



No, not Isaiah Simmons. Tanner Muse! — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) April 25, 2020

With the 100th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas #Raiders select:



S/LB Tanner Muse, Clemson



PFF Big Board rank: 169 — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 25, 2020

"Tanner Muse knocked his Zoom meeting out of the park." - Mayock — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 25, 2020

Sounds like #Raiders were drafting a lot with special teams in mind too. Henry Ruggs to return kicks, Lynn Bowden to return punts, Tanner Muse as coverage/gunner guy. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) April 25, 2020

Tanner Muse... our poor man's Isaiah Simmons. Safety who many say translates to LBer. Or does he? ??



6'2" 227lbs.

4.41/40.

20 bench reps.



In 15 games, he had 73 tackles, five pass breakups, and four interceptions. Takes on blocks and attacks downhill. Excellent hitting power. — RaideRon (@macomboys) April 25, 2020

Coach Swinney on Tanner Muse:



“The ultimate hybrid guy.” pic.twitter.com/s3v0uFG0Eg — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

Raiders draft pick Tanner Muse sees his role as a rookie as being a "special teams war daddy." I have a feeling fans are going to love that. — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) April 25, 2020

Tanner Muse says he and Clelin Ferrell are basically best friends and he stayed connected to the #Raiders through relationships with Ferrell as well as Hunter Renfrow. #Clemson — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 25, 2020

Tanner Muse looks like an old school player.



I like this kid. pic.twitter.com/IU2Ngz3Ps6 — RaideRon (@macomboys) April 25, 2020

The road runner ?????? @tanner_muse congrats brother! — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) April 25, 2020

The Alabama team Clemson defeated by 28 points in National Championship game at end of 2018 season had seven first rounders and 15 players who were top 100 picks....so far. Still have next year to add. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020

Who knew we'd be able to use this video two years in a row? pic.twitter.com/BxhMcDTWJd — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

6-2, 227 and 4.42 speed. That’s all I’ve got. Clemson helmet, probably gritty, probably a grinder, probably first in-last out kinda guy, lunch pail kinda guy. Checked all the Gruden/Mayock boxes. pic.twitter.com/ywb0jOnnSi — ryan, a lynn bowden jr. fan (@StillRyanFive) April 25, 2020