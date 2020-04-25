Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:55 AM
Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse was selected No. 100 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders
Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders
Kirby Smart calls out coaches negatively recruiting UGA saying 'SEC too tough'
Kirby Smart calls out coaches negatively recruiting UGA saying 'SEC too tough'
Three Tigers listed among best available on final NFL draft day
Three Tigers listed among best available on final NFL draft day
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week