Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders
|Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:55 AM- -
Former Clemson safety
Tanner Muse was selected No. 100 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.
Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:
Blessed is an understatement ????— Tanner Muse (@tanner_muse) April 25, 2020
On Tanner Muse: `The goal for him Day 1 is to be a core special teams player.' . . . he will learn Mike and Will LB positions.— Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) April 25, 2020
Mike Mayock said he watched Tanner Muse while studying the Clemson players the Raiders in 2019 and saw him chase down a screen from behind and knew back then that he was a Raider.— Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) April 25, 2020
Same, Coach. Same!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
??: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/jXE5yVKseO
Congrats @tanner_muse !! Tough, Smart, & more heart than @Hallmark. Appreciate your leadership & work ethic. The @Raiders & @Cle_Missile are going love you!!— Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) April 25, 2020
"With 100th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Las Vegas @Raiders select, Tanner Muse."— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
Tanner Muse: pic.twitter.com/9ZAaGoldsE
#Raiders select Clemson LB Tanner Muse with the 100th overall pick in Round 3. He reunites with Trayvon Mullen Jr., Hunter Renfrow and Clelin Ferrell.— Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) April 25, 2020
Prospect with elite high end speed, Tanner Muse. pic.twitter.com/awBNXOuzxy— RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) April 25, 2020
The #Raiders just picked *Clemson* LB/S Tanner Muse. I am shocked that Mayock selected a Clemson player. Shocked.— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) April 25, 2020
¡Reviviendo Clemson Oeste! ??— Las Vegas Raiders (@RAIDERSesp) April 25, 2020
Con la selección 100, seleccionamos a LB Tanner Muse de @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/rkVTy0VL6n
Ladies and gentleman I present Tanner Muse #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/WGlYC7HgTU— Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) April 25, 2020
With the 100th pick in the #NFLDraft— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) April 25, 2020
The @Raiders select Tanner Muse out of @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/xI73qAJ2b9
#Raiders get a versatile defender out of Clemson.— Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) April 25, 2020
No, not Isaiah Simmons. Tanner Muse!
With the 100th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas #Raiders select:— PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 25, 2020
S/LB Tanner Muse, Clemson
PFF Big Board rank: 169
"Tanner Muse knocked his Zoom meeting out of the park." - Mayock— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 25, 2020
Brent Venables with high praise for Tanner Muse. pic.twitter.com/8AeVdS3w8N— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) April 25, 2020
Sounds like #Raiders were drafting a lot with special teams in mind too. Henry Ruggs to return kicks, Lynn Bowden to return punts, Tanner Muse as coverage/gunner guy.— Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) April 25, 2020
Tanner Muse... our poor man's Isaiah Simmons. Safety who many say translates to LBer. Or does he? ??— RaideRon (@macomboys) April 25, 2020
6'2" 227lbs.
4.41/40.
20 bench reps.
In 15 games, he had 73 tackles, five pass breakups, and four interceptions. Takes on blocks and attacks downhill. Excellent hitting power.
Coach Swinney on Tanner Muse:— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
“The ultimate hybrid guy.” pic.twitter.com/s3v0uFG0Eg
Raiders draft pick Tanner Muse sees his role as a rookie as being a "special teams war daddy." I have a feeling fans are going to love that.— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) April 25, 2020
Tanner Muse says he and Clelin Ferrell are basically best friends and he stayed connected to the #Raiders through relationships with Ferrell as well as Hunter Renfrow. #Clemson— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 25, 2020
3?? rounds down! @isaiahsimmons25 ?? @AZCardinals @ajterrell_8 ?? @AtlantaFalcons @teehiggins5 ?? @Bengals @tanner_muse ?? @Raiders pic.twitter.com/Bqsxu65Whc— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
Tanner Muse looks like an old school player.— RaideRon (@macomboys) April 25, 2020
I like this kid. pic.twitter.com/IU2Ngz3Ps6
MUSE!!! LETS GOOOO #raiders— Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) April 25, 2020
The road runner ?????? @tanner_muse congrats brother!— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) April 25, 2020
The Alabama team Clemson defeated by 28 points in National Championship game at end of 2018 season had seven first rounders and 15 players who were top 100 picks....so far. Still have next year to add.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020
Tanner ?? Raider Nation #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/52QIJ9ZMpw— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
Who knew we'd be able to use this video two years in a row? pic.twitter.com/BxhMcDTWJd— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
6-2, 227 and 4.42 speed. That’s all I’ve got. Clemson helmet, probably gritty, probably a grinder, probably first in-last out kinda guy, lunch pail kinda guy. Checked all the Gruden/Mayock boxes. pic.twitter.com/ywb0jOnnSi— ryan, a lynn bowden jr. fan (@StillRyanFive) April 25, 2020
Hey @MullenIsland1 y'all have room for another Tiger in Las Vegas?#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9IZW55sXQG— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020