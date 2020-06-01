BREAKING

Twitter reacts to Justyn Ross being out for season
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, June 1, 2020 5:17 PM
Clemson junior receiver Justyn Ross is set to have surgery for a congenital fusion in his back and spine Friday in Pittsburgh that will rule him out for the 2020 campaign, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Monday during a media teleconference.

Check out the latest reaction to Ross' injury on Twitter:

