Trevor Lawrence wants CFB football to return

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Will College Football return in some form in 2020? Everything is still up in the air as the NCAA, different conferences, university presidents, school officials, and various institutions all try to figure out a workable and safe solution for sports in response to the coronavirus. However, there is one prominent star player that wants people to know where he stands as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is hopeful that the college football season is played. “BRING FOOTBALL BACK,” he posted in all caps as a reply to a highlight reel of his on social media.

BRING FOOTBALL BACK https://t.co/9kgk8zjZbT — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 12, 2020

Many Clemson fans hope to see Lawrence throw his beautiful spirals in Death Valley once again.