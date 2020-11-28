Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson fans after his final home game
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 28, 2020 8:22 PM
Lawrence says thank you after his final game in Death Valley
Lawrence says thank you after his final game in Death Valley

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was impressive in the 52-17 win on Senior Day against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Lawrence completed 26 out of 37 passes for 403 yards and two passing touchdowns. Lawrence moved to 32-1 as a starter and tied the school-record for wins as a starting quarterback with the win.

Moments after the victory, Lawrence wanted to take a minute to say thank you to everyone after his final home game in Death Valley.

"Last night in Death Valley. Super special night," he said. "I wouldn't want to go out any other way. Super grateful to be a part of Clemson University and even more so this program. I love all the coaches, all the players, and my years here have been amazing, so thankful for everybody. Thankful for the fans. Thank you, guys."

As a writer, thank you, Lawrence, as it has been a pleasure to cover you over the last few years.

Lawrence's highlights against Pitt:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson fans after his final home game
Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson fans after his final home game
WATCH: ESPN Postgame interview with Dabo Swinney
WATCH: ESPN Postgame interview with Dabo Swinney
Swinney says Derion Kendrick isn't in dog house - he's in the 'love shack'
Swinney says Derion Kendrick isn't in dog house - he's in the 'love shack'
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week