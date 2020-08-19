Top ACC WR opting out of 2020 season

One of the top targets in the ACC is opting out of the 2020 season.

Sage Surratt, of Clemson's 2020 ACC opening opponent Wake Forest on Sept. 12, announced the decision on Wednesday.

Pro Football Focus rated him with the third-highest grade for an ACC wide receiver returning.

"My love for Deacon Nation makes this decision very difficult," Surratt said on social media. "After careful consideration, I will forgo the upcoming season due to the many uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19. My family and I have decided it is best for me to focus on training for the 2021 NFL draft."

He was on the Biletnikoff and Maxwell award watch lists in the preseason.

Surratt tallied 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 scores in just nine games last year before suffering a shoulder injury.

Sage Surratt's career at Wake Forest:



22 games

107 catches

1,582 yards

(14.8 yards/catch)

15 touchdowns



and a not-so-shabby 11 punt returns for 91 yards — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) August 19, 2020

Wake Forest's current WRs (note the "wide" part of that):



Donavon Greene, r-Fr., 4 games | 13 catches, 249 yards, 2 TDs

A.T. Perry, r-So., 9 games | 4 catches, 62 yards, 1 TD

Donald Stewart, g-Sr., 32 games | 14 catches, 188 yards, 1 TD

Nolan Groulx, r-Fr., 1 game | -- — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) August 19, 2020