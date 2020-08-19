Top ACC WR opting out of 2020 season
by - Wednesday, August 19, 2020 11:34 AM
Surratt also missed the Clemson game last year due to injury. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard / USATODAY)
Surratt also missed the Clemson game last year due to injury. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard / USATODAY)

One of the top targets in the ACC is opting out of the 2020 season.

Sage Surratt, of Clemson's 2020 ACC opening opponent Wake Forest on Sept. 12, announced the decision on Wednesday.

Pro Football Focus rated him with the third-highest grade for an ACC wide receiver returning.

"My love for Deacon Nation makes this decision very difficult," Surratt said on social media. "After careful consideration, I will forgo the upcoming season due to the many uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19. My family and I have decided it is best for me to focus on training for the 2021 NFL draft."

He was on the Biletnikoff and Maxwell award watch lists in the preseason.

Surratt tallied 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 scores in just nine games last year before suffering a shoulder injury.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
C.J. Spiller joins Clemson football staff
C.J. Spiller joins Clemson football staff
Top ACC WR opting out of 2020 season
Top ACC WR opting out of 2020 season
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson camp, scrimmage report
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Clemson camp, scrimmage report
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week