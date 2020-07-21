Tigers make Nagurski, Outland award watch lists

Clemson had three Tigers named to watch lists for the Outland and Nagurski awards on Tuesday.

Outland Trophy honors the top interior lineman in the country, where defensive tackle Tyler Davis and offensive tackle Jackson Carman made the list.

Davis and James Skalski were on the list for the Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the nation's top defender.

Skalski has also been on watch lists for the Bednarik (also top defender) and Butkus (top linebacker) awards.

Davis earned second-team All-ACC with 51 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a fumble recovery over 15 games (13 starts).

Carman was named third-team All-ACC as a sophomore after 15 starts.

Skalski finished second only to Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons on tackles for Clemson last year (105), with 7.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.