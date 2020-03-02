Tigers make Baseball America top-25 debut

Baseball America ranked the Tigers for the first time this season, rewarding the 9-2 start with the No. 23 spot.

Clemson made its first entrance in any poll last week at No. 26 in the Collegiate Baseball ranking and dropped there to No. 27. They remained unranked in the D1Baseball top-25.

Clemson has been bolstered by its pitching success, ranking second in the ACC in ERA (1.89). The bats started to warm up over the weekend with four home runs after carrying just two coming into the week. The .242 team batting average ranks last in the conference by seven points.

Individually, Kier Meredith is tied for the ACC lead in batting average (.475) and hits (19). Left-hander Sam Weatherly, who earned a spot on Collegiate Baseball's weekly national honors for a second-straight week, paces the league in opposing batting average (.077) and ranks second in strikeouts (33). Righty reliever Carson Spiers leads in saves (4).

Clemson returns to action hosting College of Charleston on Wednesday (4 p.m.) and then starts ACC play at home versus Boston College on Friday (4 p.m.).