Tigers edged by UNCG to stop streak

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – UNCG’s Delaney Cumbie hit the game-winning double to right-center field to score Makenna Matthijs in the bottom of the fifth, breaking a 2-2 tie between the Spartans and Clemson, Tuesday afternoon at UNCG Softball Stadium. With the win, UNCG improved to 5-4 overall and snapped the Tigers’ five-game win streak in the process. Clemson fell to 7-5 on the season. ACC Pitcher of the Week Logan Caymol started in the circle for Clemson, but the Spartans struck first on a two-run shot to left field in the bottom of the second. Clemson would even the score in the third after Grace Mattimore drove the ball to the UNCG center fielder, allowing JoJo Hyatt to score Clemson’s first run of the game thanks to Mattimore’s first sacrifice fly of the season. Two batters later, Cammy Pereira, who was on third, tied the game after sliding into home safely on a Spartan passed ball. Valerie Cagle, the ACC Player of the Week, relieved Caymol in the circle in the bottom of the fourth with runners on first and second, and one out. Both Spartan runners advanced on a passed ball, but Cagle retired the next two UNCG batters on swinging strikeouts to get out of the inning. The freshman also recorded three strikeouts in the fifth, but not before Cumbie helped give the Spartans a 3-2 lead. UNCG’s Morgan Scott threw a complete game and improved to 4-2 on the season, while Cagle fell to 2-4.

Up next, Clemson heads to Kissimmee, Florida for the D9 Citrus Classic tournament (Feb. 21-23) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.