Tigers’ comeback falls short against Indiana

CU Athletic Communications by

ORLANDO, Fla. – In game No. 3 of Clemson Softball’s inaugural season, the Tigers’ seventh inning comeback attempt fell just short – 5-4 – against Indiana Saturday afternoon at the UCF Softball Complex. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Marissa Guimbarda registered her second RBI of the day on a hard-hit ball at the shortstop, scoring Valerie Cagle who was on second. The Tigers then had runners on the corners, but Hannah Goodwin grounded out to shortstop to end the game. Guimbarda (2 RBI, 1 HR) and Goodwin (2 RBI) led the Clemson effort. After Indiana took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Goodwin doubled to left field to score Guimbarda and Cagle, who threw a complete for the Tigers in the circle, in the bottom of the inning. Goodwin’s double gave her a team-leading six RBIs on the season as the freshman shortstop recorded four RBIs in Clemson’s inaugural opener, a 6-2 decision over St. John’s on Friday. Later in the third, Guimbarda hit her first homer – a solo shot over the center field wall – in a Clemson uniform, and 25th of her career to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead entering the top of the fourth. In the fifth, the Hoosiers evened the score (3-3) as three errors plagued Clemson in the inning. Indiana took the lead in the sixth on an RBI double, but a wild pitch followed by an error helped score the game-winning run for IU.

With the win, the Hoosiers improved to 2-3 on the season while Clemson fell to 1-2.

The Tigers return to the field at the UCF Softball Complex on Saturday to take on UCF at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday’s contest against the Knights is set to stream on UCFKnights.TV.