Ticket prices for Clemson-Notre Dame skyrocketing
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 17, Thu 18:12
Etienne graduated today and will play in a huge game on Saturday (ACC Photo)
The epic showdown between No. 3 Clemson and No. 2 Notre Dame is almost here as they will play in the 2020 ACC Championship Game on Saturday (4 p.m./ABC).

Our good friends at TicketIQ have been tracking secondary prices for this year's ACC title game that will have a limited number of fans with only 5,240 (7% of stadium capacity) allowed at Bank of America Stadium.

Obviously, with super high demand from two passionate fanbases, and record-low ticket supply has skyrocketed prices.

On the secondary market, this year's ACC Championship game's average price is $1,346 per seat, more than 736% higher than last year's game and the most expensive ACC Championship game of the decade.

The get-in price for this year's game is $872, which is 1330% higher than last year and is also the most expensive this decade.

Ticket prices for the game go as high as $2,500+ for lower-level seats near the 50-yard line.

Last year's ACC title matchup between Clemson and Virginia was only $61 on the secondary market.

