Ticket prices dropping for Clemson-OSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

According to our good friends at TicketIQ, ticket prices for the 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl featuring No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson are dropping at a fairly fast rate. With the game less than 48 hours away, the cheapest ticket available is now $79, below the $110 face value for the cheapest ticket on the primary market. That is almost half the price of the Peach Bowl, where the cheapest ticket starts at $130. It's now the 2nd cheapest Clemson or Ohio State Semi-final, behind the 2016 game Ohio State-Clemson Game, also at the Fiesta Bowl. At the current pace of price decline, this game could dip below that $61 get-in prices. Tickets on the primary market are sold out, but there are over 4,000 tickets available on the secondary market, and 1,100 tickets for sale in the lower level starting from $129. Lower level sideline tickets are available from $350. More ticket information via StubHub: Fiesta Bowl - Average ticket price: $324

As of now, this is the highest average ticket price of the Fiesta Bowl in the last five years – 30% higher than last year’s game

Fans are purchasing tickets from:

8 countries

All 50 states (Arizona 25%, California 14%, Ohio 11%)

National Championship - Average ticket price: $1,719

This is 5% higher than last year’s game

Fans are purchasing tickets from:

11 countries

All 50 states (California 45%, South Carolina 7%, Alabama 7%)

Ticket sales are 223% higher than a year ago at this time.