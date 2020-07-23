Throwback Thursday: 1989 Clemson vs. Scar 45-0 highlight video

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out today's Throwback Thursday video of Clemson's dominating 45-0 victory over their rival South Carolina back in 1989.

Video Description: Before 56-7, before 63-17....there was 45-0. On a chilly November night in Columbia in 1989, Danny Ford broke out the orange britches for their first road game, and rookie head coach Sparky Woods was introduced to the domination that so many Gamecocks before and since have come to know so well. As Woods and injured QB Todd Ellis both watched helplessly from the sideline, Clemson utilized a dominant rushing attack led by Terry Allen and a bevy of sledgehammer fullbacks, as the Clemson offensive line pushed Carolina's defense halfway to Bull Street all night long, stopping only to celebrate their touchdowns. Not to be undone, the Clemson defense unleashed the full force of its legion of linebackers and linemen, as Levon Kirkland and Vance Hammond turned garnet and black to black and blue while consistently setting up shop in the Carolina backfield.

In what would prove to be Danny Ford's last entry in the Palmetto Bowl series, the Tigers created a manhandled masterpiece that has lived in infamy in Gamecock lore and proven to be one of Clemson's finest moments in a rivalry that has featured many high points for the good guys.