|
Three former Tigers named to Pro Bowl
|Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:13 PM- -
Three former Clemson players were selected to the NFL's Pro Bowl.
Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson and Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett were among the picks announced on Tuesday. Hopkins was been selected for the Pro Bowl four times now, Watson has been picked in back-to-back years and Jarrett is going to his first. Three is most Clemson representatives picked for the game since 1996 (5). The game will be played on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. in Orlando (ESPN). Grades for the three Texans selected to the Pro Bowl: Three former Clemson players named to Pro Bowl: Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Grady Jarrett. Most selections since 1996 when five made it. Only other year with as many as 3 is 1989 (3). DeAndre Hopkins named to his 4th Pro Bowl. Most selections by a former Clemson offensive player. Only Brian Dawkins (9) and Michael Dean Perry (6) have more selections among all former Tigers. AFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION OFFENSE Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs Tackle: Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
* Deshaun Watson: 83.6 (3rd among AFC QBs)
* DeAndre Hopkins: 89.5 (1st among AFC WRs)
* Laremy Tunsil: 75.6 (5th among AFC OTs) pic.twitter.com/60rqbVJTSa
Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson and Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett were among the picks announced on Tuesday.
Hopkins was been selected for the Pro Bowl four times now, Watson has been picked in back-to-back years and Jarrett is going to his first.
Three is most Clemson representatives picked for the game since 1996 (5).
The game will be played on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. in Orlando (ESPN).
Grades for the three Texans selected to the Pro Bowl:
Three former Clemson players named to Pro Bowl: Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Grady Jarrett. Most selections since 1996 when five made it. Only other year with as many as 3 is 1989 (3).— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 18, 2019
DeAndre Hopkins named to his 4th Pro Bowl. Most selections by a former Clemson offensive player. Only Brian Dawkins (9) and Michael Dean Perry (6) have more selections among all former Tigers.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 18, 2019
AFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION
OFFENSE
Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Tackle: Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders
Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Quarterback: Lamar Jackson*, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Running back: Nick Chubb*, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens
Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers; Frank Clark*, Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Interior lineman: Cameron Heyward*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
Inside linebacker: Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore*, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Buffallo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens
Strong safety: Jamal Adams*, New York Jets
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens
Long snapper: Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens
Punter: Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans
Return specialist: Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots
NFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY POSITION
OFFENSE
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle: David Bakhtiari*, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints;
Guard: Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
Center: Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
Tight end: George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
Quarterback: Russell Wilson*, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Running back: Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Interior lineman: Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Cornerback: Marshon Lattimore*, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman*, San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Free safety: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
Strong safety: Harrison Smith*, Minnesota Vikings
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints
Long snapper: Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles
Punter: Tress Way*, Washington Redskins
Return specialist: Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints
Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears