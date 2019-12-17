Three former Tigers named to Pro Bowl

Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson and Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett were among the picks announced on Tuesday.

Hopkins was been selected for the Pro Bowl four times now, Watson has been picked in back-to-back years and Jarrett is going to his first.

Three is most Clemson representatives picked for the game since 1996 (5).

The game will be played on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. in Orlando (ESPN).

* Deshaun Watson: 83.6 (3rd among AFC QBs)



* DeAndre Hopkins: 89.5 (1st among AFC WRs)



