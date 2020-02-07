TV channel, kickoff time announced for Clemson-Notre Dame

Clemson and Notre Dame's game on Nov. 7 has been announced by NBC Sports for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

This will be the first time that the Tigers play at Notre Dame Stadium since 1979.

Clemson won 30-3 in their last meeting against Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl Classic during the 2018 College Playoff National semifinals. The three points tied for the fewest points in Notre Dame's bowl history.

Clemson is 3-1 in the overall series against Notre Dame including three wins in a row. The only Tiger loss came in 1977 in a 21-17 defeat.