TV announcers for Clemson-Pittsburgh

Monday, November 23, 2020
No. 4 Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) will face off against Pittsburgh (5-4, 4-4 ACC) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Sean McDonough (broadcaster), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Todd McShay (sideline), and Molly McGrath (sideline) will call the television broadcast for ESPN.

Don Munson, Reggie Merriweather, and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network.

The Tigers opened as a 26-point favorite on the visiting Panthers.

The Panthers were the last team to beat Clemson in Death Valley, on their last trip in 2016 with a game-winning 48-yard field goal as the clock ran out for a 43-42 score.

