Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after his team's 47-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Swinney answered various questions including the status of starting cornerback Derion Kendrick who he said actually was injured at practice.

"He was battling injury and wasn't able to practice all week," Swinney said. "Just sore. He had a little collision on his knee but he should be fine."

For the season, Kendrick has five tackles and an interception.

Swinney also said that James Skalski missed the game because of a groin injury.

"Skalski, his groin is a little sore, so we held him, too. DK was a little closer so he dressed. We were going to hold him if we could. Same thing with Jordan Williams. We had a few guys in that category today. But Skalski was not able to go at all this week so we didn't even dress him."

Skalski has 20 tackles and 0.5 sacks this season.

In more Clemson injury news, Swinney said that defensive tackle Tyler Davis rolled his ankle at practice on Wednesday and hopes he is back sooner than later.