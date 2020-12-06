Swinney responds to ESPN report that Justyn Ross might be ready for ACC title game

During the late stages of Clemson's 45-10 blowout win over Virginia Tech, ESPN commentator Chris Fowler said that Clemson receiver Justyn Ross could be ready for the ACC title game.

"If he gets the good news (after doctor's visit) and they give him clearance to continue his football career, it is possible that Justyn Ross, who has been practicing and running around, could be out there for the ACC Championship Game," Fowler shared.

Ross has been rehabbing since his surgery to repair a congenital fusion in his neck.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about Fowler's comments during postgame availability and wasn't so sure about the fast rehab timeline.

"Maybe he knows something I don’t know. That would be awesome," he said. "Sign me up. Maybe he has had a Snapchat with Doctor Okonkwo up in Pittsburgh. That would be awesome. Sign me up, but I don’t think that is the case. We are just hoping that they will clear him to play football, but I don’t have expectations that he will be able to play this year. He thinks he can play. It won’t be because Justyn doesn’t want to play, that’s for sure. I am excited about him having his appointment this week. I hope everybody will keep him in your prayers because this will be a big week for him as he goes up to Pittsburgh and gets the next steps for him. We are just really praying for the best."

Ross knows his story is not over regarding his football future.

"Ain’t nothing in my life ever been easy," he said earlier this year on social media. This here ain’t nothing but a small bump on the road that’s gone make the story better. I appreciate all the prayers and support. I'm gone shock the world."

In 2019, Ross had 66 receptions for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns.