Sporting News predicts Clemson's Playoff path

The two scheduled College Football Playoff sites are Pasadena's Rose Bowl and New Orleans' Sugar Bowl. Sporting News has Clemson heading back to New Orleans for the second time in less than 365 days and a third time since 2018.

And speaking of that January 2018 game, the matchup is a re-do versus Alabama, where Clemson is projected to come out on top.

Next up would be a second-straight season facing Ohio State in the Playoff, this time in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Ohio State is 0-4 all-time against the Tigers, coming off from a 29-23 defeat in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.