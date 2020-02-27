Sign up for Tee Higgins & Isaiah Simmons Football Camp

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this great and exciting opportunity for your child to meet and spend some time with Clemson's dynamic duo of Tee Higgins and Isaiah Simmons. The Tee Higgins & Isaiah Simmons Camp is for all positions ages 6-16 focusing on football as well as role modeling and leadership with each player receiving individual instruction from Higgins & Simmons and the opportunity to get an individual picture with both players. Tickets start at $75. It will be held at the Kroc Center (424 Westfield St., Greenville, SC 29601) on March 14 from 12:30 PM to 4 PM. *** Details from the camp website: After the registration form is completed and payment is made, you will receive a payment confirmation from PayPal which confirms they are registered for the camp. The payment confirmation from PayPal is all you will receive until WE EMAIL THE CAMP SCHEDULE ON 3/9/20 with detailed camp information including what to bring, what to wear, etc. No tickets are needed. The camper’s name will be on the check-in list when they arrive. Dress in athletic clothes, cleats or sneakers (non-contact camp so no pads or helmets). CLICK HERE TO REGISTER and if you have any questions, please call 864-350-1222 (M-F 9 AM- 7 PM ET).