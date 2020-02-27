Sign up for Tee Higgins & Isaiah Simmons Football Camp
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:41 AM
Simmons and Higgins are two elite players from Clemson
Check out this great and exciting opportunity for your child to meet and spend some time with Clemson's dynamic duo of Tee Higgins and Isaiah Simmons.

The Tee Higgins & Isaiah Simmons Camp is for all positions ages 6-16 focusing on football as well as role modeling and leadership with each player receiving individual instruction from Higgins & Simmons and the opportunity to get an individual picture with both players. Tickets start at $75.

It will be held at the Kroc Center (424 Westfield St., Greenville, SC 29601) on March 14 from 12:30 PM to 4 PM.

*** Details from the camp website: After the registration form is completed and payment is made, you will receive a payment confirmation from PayPal which confirms they are registered for the camp. The payment confirmation from PayPal is all you will receive until WE EMAIL THE CAMP SCHEDULE ON 3/9/20 with detailed camp information including what to bring, what to wear, etc. No tickets are needed. The camper’s name will be on the check-in list when they arrive. Dress in athletic clothes, cleats or sneakers (non-contact camp so no pads or helmets).

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER and if you have any questions, please call 864-350-1222 (M-F 9 AM- 7 PM ET).

