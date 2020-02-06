Show your Clemson pride in Spirit Blitz

Students and alumni are encouraged to wear their orange and show their school pride, along with attending sporting events.

Students who attend six or more events from Feb 9 to Feb 15 will be entered to win one of the three prizes (50 inch Roku TV, Apple Airpods, and JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker). Students must be checked in to the All-In Student Rewards App to qualify.

Central Spirit will be painting the paw on Bowman Field on Tuesday (2/11) and offering students a chance to wave the giant paw flags from football on Wednesday (2/12) in the Carillon Gardens from 10 am to 2 pm.

The Clemson tradition of Spirit Blitz was first started back in 1984.