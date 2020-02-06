Show your Clemson pride in Spirit Blitz
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, February 6, 2020 4:25 PM
Clemson fans and alumni are encouraged to go to these sporting events
Clemson fans and alumni are encouraged to go to these sporting events

Clemson student organization Central Spirit is running an event called "Spirit Blitz" which is during the week of Feb 9-15.

Students and alumni are encouraged to wear their orange and show their school pride, along with attending sporting events.

Students who attend six or more events from Feb 9 to Feb 15 will be entered to win one of the three prizes (50 inch Roku TV, Apple Airpods, and JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker). Students must be checked in to the All-In Student Rewards App to qualify.

Central Spirit will be painting the paw on Bowman Field on Tuesday (2/11) and offering students a chance to wave the giant paw flags from football on Wednesday (2/12) in the Carillon Gardens from 10 am to 2 pm.

The Clemson tradition of Spirit Blitz was first started back in 1984.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Swinney announces replacement for Brad Scott
Swinney announces replacement for Brad Scott
Flooding near Clemson football practice facility
Flooding near Clemson football practice facility
Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week