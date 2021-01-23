Seminoles rout Tigers to extend Clemson's streak
Clemson dropped its third-straight league game as Florida State controlled the action in Tallahassee, Florida for an 80-61 final score.

The Tigers were held to 5-of-30 shooting from beyond the perimeter and 30 percent overall, while the Seminoles made 48 percent of their shots.

Clemson guard John Newman III led the Tigers' scoring with 12 points. FSU had four in double-figures with center Balsa Koprivica and guard Sardaar Calhoun each scoring 13.

Clemson was just 4-of-24 shooting in the first half and 2-of-16 on 3-pointers as they trailed 42-24 at the break.

The resounding defeat moved Brad Brownell's group to under .500 in ACC play (9-4, 3-4), while Florida State improved to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in ACC action.

The Tigers return to action on Wednesday at home versus Boston College (9 p.m./RSN).


