Sammy Watkins honored with 'Sammy Watkins Day' in Lee County
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, February 19, 2020 8:28 AM
Sammy Watkins is a role model in his hometown of Fort Myers
Sammy Watkins is a role model in his hometown of Fort Myers

A local hero returns home.

Super Bowl champion Sammy Watkins was honored by the Lee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday as they proclaimed 'Sammy Watkins Day' for Feb. 18 in Lee County.

During his high school playing days, Watkins had 133 catches for 2,997 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Watkins had some words of wisdom to the youth that look up to him as a role model as a legend from South Fort Myers High School.

"Have a plan, respect your peers, listen to your parents and everybody around you," Watkins said via News-Press. "There's a lot of people who can't help you. Don't lean your head low because you didn't make it to the NFL or the NBA. That's a 1-percent thing. Have a game plan to where you can go out and be successful in whatever you do. That's my message. Don't get caught up in this sports world. You can be a lawyer, a firefighter.

"You can do whatever you set your mind to. We have the people in front of us who've paved the way. If we can have more kids do that, we can have more kids be successful."

Congratulations to Sammy Watkins on an impressive NFL career and all of your accomplishments on and off the field.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tigers edged by UNCG to stop streak
Tigers edged by UNCG to stop streak
Sammy Watkins honored with 'Sammy Watkins Day' in Lee County
Sammy Watkins honored with 'Sammy Watkins Day' in Lee County
NCAA group considering move on one-time transfer rule
NCAA group considering move on one-time transfer rule
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week