Sammy Watkins honored with 'Sammy Watkins Day' in Lee County

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A local hero returns home. Super Bowl champion Sammy Watkins was honored by the Lee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday as they proclaimed 'Sammy Watkins Day' for Feb. 18 in Lee County. During his high school playing days, Watkins had 133 catches for 2,997 yards and 36 touchdowns. Watkins had some words of wisdom to the youth that look up to him as a role model as a legend from South Fort Myers High School. "Have a plan, respect your peers, listen to your parents and everybody around you," Watkins said via News-Press. "There's a lot of people who can't help you. Don't lean your head low because you didn't make it to the NFL or the NBA. That's a 1-percent thing. Have a game plan to where you can go out and be successful in whatever you do. That's my message. Don't get caught up in this sports world. You can be a lawyer, a firefighter. "You can do whatever you set your mind to. We have the people in front of us who've paved the way. If we can have more kids do that, we can have more kids be successful." Congratulations to Sammy Watkins on an impressive NFL career and all of your accomplishments on and off the field.

Congratulations ?@sammywatkins?! Thank you Board of County Commissioners for your Proclamation of February 18th as Sammy Watkins Day. We are #PROUD of you ??@sammywatkins?! #TEAMSOUTH pic.twitter.com/5Rr0RoN00x — PowerfulSouthFamily (@SouthFMHS) February 18, 2020

DREAMS DO COME TRUE! Thank you to all the people from @LeeSchools, @ClemsonFB, and the @Chiefs who helped @sammywatkins become an @NFL Champion. Congratulations to all the family members and friends who attended today’s event. #POWERFUL pic.twitter.com/qV7XeuDSVZ — PowerfulSouthFamily (@SouthFMHS) February 18, 2020

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing recent Super Bowl LIV Champion Sammy Watkins, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. Sammy received a proclamation making February 18th Sammy Watkins Day here in Lee County. Such an awesome experience! pic.twitter.com/5L2dw0sx3m — Leslie DelasBour (@lesliedelasbour) February 18, 2020

February 18 officially deemed Sammy Watkins Day in Lee County // https://t.co/K8oagMGJE7 pic.twitter.com/tagjsqGZhf — WINK News (@winknews) February 18, 2020

Thank you Mrs. Giovannelli and Mrs. Fischer for taking the time to celebrate @sammywatkins today. I am excited about the #POWERFUL work @sammywatkins has planned for the Community. #TEAMSOUTH pic.twitter.com/f8EoFk9pok — Ed Mathews (@EdMathews5) February 18, 2020

South Fort Myers football standout, Clemson Tiger star, Kansas City Chief receiver and SUPER BOWL CHAMPION, Sammy Watkins, reaffirmed his commitment to the youth of Lee County today as County Commissioners declared February 18, 2020, “Sammy Watkins Day.”#SheriffCarmineMarceno pic.twitter.com/W4lFEvrfv1 — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) February 19, 2020