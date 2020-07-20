SURVEY RESULTS: How confident are Clemson fans in a 2020 season happening?

TigerNet Staff by

TigerNet held a fan survey last week that yielded over 4,200 responses regarding the 2020 Clemson football season and confidence surrounding it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of that group, 44 percent said they were season-ticket holders and 84 percent said they attend multiple Clemson games a season.

In part one of our peek at the results, we're taking a big-picture look on the campaign.

One question involved rating on a scale of 1-10 the confidence of a Clemson football season happening this fall. Almost half of the respondents gave a 5 out of 10 or lower response (47.1 percent), with 11.9 percent still at a 10 and 10.2 percent at a 1 or 2.

When pressed into making a prediction on a season, 12.7 percent said they don't believe one will happen and 41.2 percent aren't sure if it will happen.

The idea of spring football season has gained steam on the lower levels of college football and is being proposed in high school football as well. Tiger fans queried on it aren't sold.

Almost 45 percent said they would not be in favor of moving to a 2021 spring schedule, with 23.3% not sure and 32.2% in favor of the option.

One of the more interesting responses on the survey came with the idea of football season happening without in-person classes.

Nearly 30 percent (28.7) said that the season shouldn't be played without in-person teaching at Clemson, with 12.4 percent not sure and 58.9 percent saying the games should go on.

The ACC has said recently that it will make a football scheduling decision in late July.

Up next: Pt. 2 with comfort level on attending, resources used on deciding to go and tailgating's importance to heading to Clemson.