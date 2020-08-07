Reports: Former Clemson DE reports after missing time in Titans camp

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defender Vic Beasley has reported for Tennessee Titans training camp, per multiple reports.

Beasley signed with the Titans this offseason with a 1-year deal worth $9.5 million guaranteed and up to $12 million. He did not report to Titans camp initially and has reportedly incurred $500,000 worth of fines for 10 days missed. Beasley nor the Titans have provided a reason publicly for his missing camp but he was not on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Beasley reports for COVID-19 testing and will need to receive three negative tests before fully joining the team. He reports a day after the deadline to opt out in the NFL.

Beasley was picked No. 8 overall in the 2015 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He was named a first-team All Pro in 2016.

Reporting amounts to a COVID-19 test for Vic Beasley. He'll need to pass three in four days before he joins the team in the building, as everyone else did before him. Missed 10 days -- mandatory fine of $500,000. #Titans — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 7, 2020