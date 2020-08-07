Reports: Former Clemson DE reports after missing time in Titans camp
by - Friday, August 7, 2020 11:45 AM
(USA TODAY Sports-Dale Zanine)
(USA TODAY Sports-Dale Zanine)

Former Clemson defender Vic Beasley has reported for Tennessee Titans training camp, per multiple reports.

Beasley signed with the Titans this offseason with a 1-year deal worth $9.5 million guaranteed and up to $12 million. He did not report to Titans camp initially and has reportedly incurred $500,000 worth of fines for 10 days missed. Beasley nor the Titans have provided a reason publicly for his missing camp but he was not on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Beasley reports for COVID-19 testing and will need to receive three negative tests before fully joining the team. He reports a day after the deadline to opt out in the NFL.

Beasley was picked No. 8 overall in the 2015 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He was named a first-team All Pro in 2016.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
Clemson planning to redshirt DE starter
Dabo Swinney gives update on Justyn Ross
Dabo Swinney gives update on Justyn Ross
Dabo Swinney updates Clemson's possible non-conference opponent for 2020
Dabo Swinney updates Clemson's possible non-conference opponent for 2020
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week