Reports: Dolphins expected to sign former Clemson DE
by - Correspondent - Monday, March 16, 2020 2:46 PM
Reports: Dolphins expected to sign former Clemson DE

Former Clemson defensive end and Buffalo Bills free agent Shaq Lawson is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins according to reports.

Lawson, 25, was a first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016. The Bills declined to pick up Lawson's fifth-year option after a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2019.

Lawson will join former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in Miami.

Lawson earned first-team All-America honors in 2015 with 88 stops, 25.5 for loss, with 12.5 sacks and 15 QB pressures.

Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Texans trading former Clemson star
Texans trading former Clemson star
Reports: Dolphins expected to sign former Clemson DE
Reports: Dolphins expected to sign former Clemson DE
Clemson spring game officially suspended
Clemson spring game officially suspended
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week