Reports: Dolphins expected to sign former Clemson DE

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Former Clemson defensive end and Buffalo Bills free agent Shaq Lawson is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins according to reports. Lawson, 25, was a first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016. The Bills declined to pick up Lawson's fifth-year option after a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2019. Lawson will join former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in Miami.

Lawson earned first-team All-America honors in 2015 with 88 stops, 25.5 for loss, with 12.5 sacks and 15 QB pressures.

The #Dolphins are expected to sign former #Bills first-round pass-rusher Shaq Lawson, sources say. He had 6.5 sacks last year and will help Miami affect the quarterback. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020