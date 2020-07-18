Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
by - Saturday, July 18, 2020 10:03 AM
Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal

Junior forward Khavon Moore has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Moore is a former four-star and top-100 prospect who transferred in from Texas Tech.

He applied for a medical redshirt after an injury early in his freshman campaign there. Moore, a Macon, Georgia native, appeared in 28 games as a Tiger (four starts) and averaged 1.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.6 blocks per game.

He scored his career-high of 10 points at Minnesota in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

First report:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce engagement
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce engagement
Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Clemson offers rising Sunshine State lineman prospect
Clemson offers rising Sunshine State lineman prospect
Post your comments!
Read all 20 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week