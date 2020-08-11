Reports: ACC 'trying to move forward' with season, presidents meet Wed.

TigerNet Staff by

It's been a long week over the last couple days when it comes to the fate of the 2020 college football season.

As it pertains to Clemson, CBS Sports first reported Monday that the ACC is is "trying to move forward (with playing) absolutely."

"(Canceling football in the next couple of days) could happen for some leagues," an ACC official told CBS. "I'm not sure it's going to happen in the Atlantic Coast Conference."

The two conferences that were reportedly expected to postpone their fall sports first earlier this week are set to have meetings on Tuesday that could do just that -- or after public pressure the last couple days from coaches, players and even politicians, possibly just delay instead of postpone.

Per multiple reports, the ACC's presidents and chancellors will meet again Wednesday after those events.

"We're planning to follow that plan until we're told otherwise," an ACC coach told ESPN of playing in the fall. "The next hurdle is when all the other students return."

The ACC official CBS talked to said they don't feel like there is a deadline to decide immediately, as the league won't start play until Sept. 10 at the earliest around the conference.

Sports Illustrated reports that the league has reached out to the Big 12 presidents to see what they are doing and that "If the Big 12 were to join the Pac-12 and Big Ten in postponing until 2021, the ACC would feel compelled to go along, the source said, essentially leaving the SEC on an island." (Editor's note: The Big Ten did postpone to spring in a Monday announcement).

Update: starting to feel like delay more than cancel in both B1G and P12. https://t.co/Lf8P6C1emM — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 11, 2020