Report: President Trump to attend Clemson-LSU title game

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

The Advocate (La.) reported via source Friday night that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the College Football Playoff National Championship between Clemson and LSU on Jan. 13 in New Orleans. He also attended the 2017 season's title game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta and this would be Trump's second LSU game attended this season after seeing them play at Alabama. The ACC's Tigers were of course at the White House last January for the first of a few fast-food feasts hosted by the President for NCAA title teams in 2019.