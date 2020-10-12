Report: Former Clemson WR to miss time with injured hamstring

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to miss time after suffering a hamstring injury Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited sources saying Watkins could miss "possibly a couple weeks." The Athletic Chiefs writer Nate Taylor says they will likely treat Watkins similarly to how he missed two games last year with a hamstring injury.

Watkins caught a touchdown pass in two receptions over two targets for 24 yards on Sunday versus the Raiders.

He has 21 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns during KC's 4-1 start.

Chiefs’ WR Sammy Watkins is expected to miss time, “possibly a couple weeks”, with a hamstring injury that doctors still are evaluating, per source. Chiefs scheduled to play at Buffalo and at Denver the next two weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2020

Last year, Sammy Watkins had a hamstring injury & he missed 2 games.



The Chiefs will likely treat Watkins' hamstring injury from yesterday in a similar manner, per sources. Watkins' timetable is 2-3 weeks to ensure his return is smooth.



The Chiefs host the Jets in 20 days. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 12, 2020