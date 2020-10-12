Report: Former Clemson WR to miss time with injured hamstring
by - Monday, October 12, 2020 6:52 PM
Watkins had had a solid start to the season. (Photo: Robert Deutch / USATODAY)
Watkins had had a solid start to the season. (Photo: Robert Deutch / USATODAY)

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to miss time after suffering a hamstring injury Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited sources saying Watkins could miss "possibly a couple weeks." The Athletic Chiefs writer Nate Taylor says they will likely treat Watkins similarly to how he missed two games last year with a hamstring injury.

Watkins caught a touchdown pass in two receptions over two targets for 24 yards on Sunday versus the Raiders.

He has 21 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns during KC's 4-1 start.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week